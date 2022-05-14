Fetterman suffers stroke; Buffalo mass shooting latest; Red Moon rising; Sunday to be humid

THE RUNDOWN:

1. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman announces he suffered a stroke; will make full recovery

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (Photo courtesy of the Office of Gov. Tom Wolf)

LANCASTER, Pa. - Lt. Governor John Fetterman announced Sunday he suffered a stroke last week.

In a statement, Fetterman explained he hadn’t been feeling well, but with his campaign for U.S. Senate in the final stages before Tuesday’s primary, he felt the need to keep going.

His wife insisted he go to a hospital and be checked. He went on to say they arrived in time for doctors to treat him.

I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. Fortunately, Gisele spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes. The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well. It's a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs.

He went on to say he is feeling better and his campaign continues.

2. Buffalo shooting: Gunman drove 200 miles for 'pure evil' hate crime, investigators say

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Thompson)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Federal agents interviewed the parents of the teenager accused of shooting and killing 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket and served multiple search warrants, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Federal authorities were still working to confirm the authenticity of a 180-page manifesto that was posted online, which detailed the plot and identified Payton Gendron by name as the gunman, the official said. Authorities say the shooting was motivated by racial hatred.

Gendron’s parents were cooperating with investigators, the official said. The official was not authorized to discuss details of the investigation into the Saturday afternoon shooting publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

3. Red moon may be visible across the Delaware Valley Sunday night

PHILADELPHIA - We're keeping an eye on the skies Sunday night for a lunar eclipse between 10:30 p.m. and 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Your Weather Authority says clouds will break up a bit Sunday night, so you have a shot to see the moon turn red between the clouds.

This happens because the Earth moves in front of the sun and blocks much of the sunlight the moon would normally reflect. With much less sunlight focused on the moon, you get an effect similar to a red sunrise or red sunset.

As long as the clouds cooperate, you'll see the moon start turning red at one side around 10:30 p.m. By 11:30 p.m., the whole moon will be red. It'll stay red for over an hour. The red starts disappearing from one side to the other between 1 to 2 a.m.

4. Philadelphia police offering $20K for info on suspect who hugged man before fatally shooting him in Logan

The Philadelphia Police Department is offering $20K for information that leads to the arrest of a man who fatally shot another man in Logan in May 2021.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is offering a $20,000 reward for information on a suspect who fatally shot a man in Logan last year.

According to authorities, the 38-year-old victim was fatally shot on Sunday, May 30, 2021, around 2:25 a.m.

Surveillance video of the two men shows them hugging minutes before the suspect fatally shot the victim.

5. Weather Authority: Humid, cloudy and warm Sunday ahead of severe weather Monday

PHILADELPHIA - It's more of the same as we start our week. While much of your Sunday is dry, there will be some drizzle and pop-up storms with heavier rain. It's still humid, cloudy, and warm. Highs climb up to near 80.

Then, prepare for some nasty storms Monday evening.

The storms also have the potential to spark a few tornadoes. We're talking wind gusts between 70-100 mph from any tornadoes that pop up.

So, plan ahead for these storms.