Bucks County health officials announce 3 presumptive positive cases of coronavirus

The Bucks County Health Department announced the county’s first two presumed positive cases of the coronavirus Wednesday.

“Getting a case here in Bucks County was simply a matter of time,” Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department, said. “Given that the vast majority of those infected, including our two cases, will have mild symptoms, I want to continue to stress that we remain calm, while taking the virus seriously.”

Both cases involve adults residing in the same home. The patients are in isolation at their home with mild symptoms.

According to officials, the two attended an out-of-state gathering recently where they came into contact with two other people who later tested presumptively positive for coronavirus.

In a press conference Saturday, officials announced a third presumptive positive case in Bucks County.

