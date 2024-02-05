Bucks County man charged with possessing child sex abuse materials

article

A Bucks County man is facing charges after prosecutors say he downloaded or attempted to download child sex abuse materials more than 80 time over a three-month span.

Donald Leslie Foster, 57, was arrested Friday after undercover investigators tracked an IP address that allegedly downloaded illegal explicit content to his home in the Perkasie Borough of Bucks County.

Authorities searched all electronic devices belonging to Foster taken from the home, and later determined that between Nov. 2023 to Feb. 2024 one of the computers either downloaded or attempted to download child sex abuse materials over 80 times.

Foster was charged with one count each of possessing and distributing child sex abuse material, and one count of criminal use of a communication facility.

He was taken to Bucks County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail.