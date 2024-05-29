Bucks County man pleads guilty to killing 4-month-old son who he 'violently shook'

article

A Bucks County man pleaded guilty to killing his 4-month-old son who investigators say he "violently shook" on several occasions.

Tyler Sullivan, 30, was arrested last May and pleaded guilty Wednesday to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say officers responded to a Bristol Borough home on May 24, 2023 for reports of a 4-month-old boy in cardiac arrest.

The infant, according to investigators, was not breathing when officers arrived and was taken to Lower Bucks Hospital where he died.

Doctors noted several injuries on the child's body that were "indicative of a battered child," including contusions, bruising and abrasions.

Investigators later concluded that Sullivan "violently shook" the infant on at least twice on the day he died, and six times in the weeks prior.

Sullivan is due back in court for sentencing in August.