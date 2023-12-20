Bucks County music teacher found with thousands of child sex abuse images, videos: police

A Pennsylvania school district was put on high alert after a music instructor was arrested in connection to child sex abuse crimes.

Christopher Bygott, 47, is charged with the possession of child sex abuse material and criminal use of a communication facility after turning himself into authorities Tuesday.

Officials say 2,000 images and videos were found on Bygott's cellphone when he was interviewed at Pennsbury High School East earlier this month.

Bygott is employed as a curriculum coordinator for instrumental music by the Pennsbury School District.

He was arraigned and was released on $250,000 unsecured bail, with the conditions that he have no contact with any minors, have no internet usage and surrender his passport.

