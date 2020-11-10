Bucks County officials warn against large gatherings as COVID cases surge

Just in time for the holidays, Bucks County officials are issuing a warning about gatherings, like weddings and sporting events.

An emergency services warehouse in Bucks County’s distribution point for PPE, equipment destined for nearly 250 county agencies: hospital, emergency services, nursing homes and prisons among them. Half a million masks, 50,000 disposable gowns, 20,000 face shields, 3 ½ million gloves.

“We’re doing all this planning so that if we see additional hospitalizations, if we see significant spread in our custodial care facilities, we’re prepared,” said Scott Forster with Bucks County Emergency Services.

Preparedness is paramount, with the number of cases breaking records, only in this new surge, it’s not the elderly and nursing homes, but young people and the general public.

“We’re definitely tired of the interruptions to everything we had planned. We’re tired of postponing graduation parties and weddings and other events and we’re definitely seeing this COVID fatigue and the impact it’s having on our numbers,” stated Bucks County Commissioner Robert Harvie, Jr.

Are more restrictions inevitable?

“People worry a lot about are we going to shut down again, are we going to close businesses? There is no reason. No reason that we will have to do that, if everyone is wearing a mask,” Diane Ellis-Marseglia, Chair of Bucks County Commissioners, explained.

And, with the cold and holidays fast approaching, county officials are pleading that everyone rethink their plans.

A group of friends gather weekly. But, will they be able to when the cold weather settles in?

“This will have to stop. Because we’re all in agreement that going inside right now is probably not going to be what we do,” Lynne Reifer said.

And, big holiday festivities are out for 2020.

“We usually get together with family and I know that’s not going to happen. Thanksgiving and Christmas will definitely be solo this year,” Eileen Levi remarked.

