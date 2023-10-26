Bucks County principal spends night on roof of school after fundraising challenge for new playground

A Bucks County elementary school principal spent the night on the roof of her school after challenging her students to meet a fundraising goal.

Belmont Hills Elementary School principal, Kelly McGowan, was lifted to the roof of the school building Thursday, after a fundraising challenge for new playground equipment.

The Belmont Hills Parent-Teacher Group was able to bring in over $25,000 in donations for new playground equipment for the school in a 4-week endeavor.

Cornwells Fire Department and Bensalem Township Police Department took part in raising Principal McGowan to the roof of the school, working alongside the PTG and safety and security coordinator, Fire Bucket Truck.

With the fire truck ready, students and staff were first recognized for their fundraising efforts, out on the lawn of the school building. At that point, Principal McGowan, armed with supplies for an overnight outdoors on the roof of the school, was lifted to the roof on the fire truck, with the help of firefighters.

Friday morning, Principal McGowan shared with FOX 29’s Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley that her experience on the roof went very well.

"It was a beautiful night to be out on the roof. Couldn’t ask for a better evening," she stated.

She explained that she challenged students to raise $25,000 in a fundraiser for a new playground for 4th, 5th and 6th graders and if they raised the money, she would sleep on the roof.

Looks like that fundraiser was a huge success, as Principal McGowan spent the night on the roof.

She went on to explain, "With a lot of help from their families, the community. It was great!"

Principal McGowan is no stranger to survival readiness and went on to describe her set up for a night on the roof, saying she had done backpacking trips to the Grand Canyon and Half Dome. She arrived equipped for the night with a four-person backpacking tent. She also brought a cooler to keep water cold throughout the night.

Students were seen cheering on their principal Friday morning and she said they started arriving around 7:15. They held up signs proclaiming "Best Principal Ever!"

When asked how it made her feel to see her students so enthusiastic about her night on the roof and the entire fundraising project, she explained, "It’s nice to see them take ownership and participation in something that’s good for the whole Belmont community. And, I’m just a small part of this whole endeavor. It couldn’t’ be done without our PTG members, our community businesses that all made donations. It’s a true, collective endeavor for us to be able to do this."

Completion of the new playground equipment should take place in spring of 2024. Congratulations to the school and the various donors, for their ability to help out the school students with new playground equipment.

Principal McGowan has led Belmont Hills Elementary School five years and has been a part of the school since 1994.