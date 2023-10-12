Bucks County shop earns $10K bonus after selling $2 million winning Powerball ticket

article

A Bucks County shop is the recipient of a $10,000 bonus from the Pennsylvania Lottery after selling a winning Powerball ticket.

The shop, American News & Tobacco, on the 500 block of 2nd Street in Southampton, was singled out by lottery officials after they sold a winning Powerball with Power Play ticket Wednesday.

According to lottery officials, the ticket itself was worth $2 million. The Powerball with Power Play ticket matched five white balls drawn in Wednesday night’s drawing. There were no details regarding the owner of the winning ticket.

The Bucks County shop earns a $10,000 bonus because of the role it played in selling a winning ticket.

Lottery officials went on to say nearly 287,000 PA Lottery Powerball tickets were sold across the commonwealth for Wednesday’s drawing which garnered a various amount of money for recipients.

A single winning ticket for the $1.76 billion Powerball jackpot was sold in California.