Bucks County to hold public forums on possible sale of public sewer system

Bucks County wants to hear from its residents about the possible sale of the public sewer system.

Bucks County Water and Sewer Authority will hold two forums at two campuses of Bucks County Community College Tuesday. The first forum will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Perkasie Campus, while the second will be held at the Newtown Campus, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Authority voted earlier in July to an exclusive agreement with Aqua Pennsylvania, which could possibly buy the system.

The Authority says it wants to make sure any sale protects rates for the next decade, ensures job security and gives $1 billion back to the county taxpayers.

A sale has not yet been finalized. Residents can get more information on the Authority’s website, here.