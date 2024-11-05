Bucks County voters could help decide 2024 Election as they line up to cast ballots

Voting is in full swing in a pivotal county that could help determine a crucial win in Pennsylvania, and ultimately elect the next President of the United States.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. in Bucks County to lines of enthusiastic voters ready to cast their ballot for one of the most consequential elections in recent history.

The Pennsylvania county remains the most purple of Philadelphia's collar counties, and a contentious battleground of its own within the swing state.

It was also the scene of a recent voting controversy in the days leading up to Election Day.

A judge ordered the county's on-demand voting deadline extended after a GOP lawsuit claimed officials turned away voters due to extra-long lines.

Early Tuesday morning, residents lined up outside polling locations throughout the county ready to have their voices heard.

"It is really important to get your vote in this time," said resident Sharon Street at Bucks County Community College in Bristol.

With 19 electoral votes, Pennsylvania is perhaps the largest swing state of the seven that are considered up for grabs.