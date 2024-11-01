2024 Election: Bucks County residents take advantage of extended on-demand early vote process

Millions of votes have already been cast as the 2024 election draws near and the extended, judge-ordered on-demand voting in Bucks County deadline has been reached, extended after a judge sided with a GOP lawsuit claiming officials turned away voters due to extra-long lines.

Anthony Bazile stated, "Just avoid the long wait and lines. I just rather bring myself to vote instead of prolonging the wait and I know who I’m gonna vote for."

He had a lot of company Friday, most with the same strategy of getting it done, by dropping a mail-in ballot in the box at the Board of Elections or fill out the application for an on-demand ballot.

The early vote process was scheduled to end Tuesday, but after a lawsuit by the Trump and McCormick campaigns, the deadline was extended to end of business Friday.

"I figured it would probably be a longer wait on Election Day and my friends told me about this and my mom told me about this," voter Alex Oszczaliewicz stated.

No matter the personal preference, the battle for votes is significant, with Bucks County closely divided over the candidates. Voters want to make sure their voices are heard.

Stephanie Samlin said, "It’s not that I didn’t want to go to the polls on Election Day. I wanted to make sure my vote got counted."

Bazile added, "I commend everybody for voting and expressing their individual opinion, whether it’s ours or Trump, everyone has the right to their personal opinion and the ballot and who they want to vote for."