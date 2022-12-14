Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 4:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Monroe County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Warren County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM EST until FRI 4:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM EST until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Carbon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from THU 5:00 AM EST until THU 5:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County

Bucks, Montco residents prep for first wintery conditions of the season

By
Published 
Bucks County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The first taste of winter for the season saw residents in Bucks and Montgomery counties out and about, shopping for supplies to keep them safe on the roadways.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. - The first taste of winter for the season saw residents in Bucks and Montgomery counties out and about, shopping for supplies to keep them safe on the roadways.

Daniel Smith isn’t taking any chances with snow forecasted in Bucks County Thursday. Smith stopped at a Doylestown hardware store to stock up on a bag of magnesium chloride.

"It’s for the house. I want to ne prepared, just in case. I don’t want to fall on my bum," Smith said. "I’ll put it out tonight and a little tomorrow morning. I’ve been out all afternoon. Just doing a little grocery store shopping before I got here."

Hardware stores across the two counties reported increased traffic, purchasing shovels, salt and ice scrapers and other winter items.

Plymouth Meeting resident Rich Knowlton was looking for a new snow blower. "I’ve been looking for a few weeks. I have a large one at home, just a little too big to maneuver."

He says he still have plenty of salt left over from last year, along with his tried-and-true shovels. "They’re old shovels, favorites, that I don’t want to get rid of."