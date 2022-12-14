Bucks, Montco residents prep for first wintery conditions of the season

The first taste of winter for the season saw residents in Bucks and Montgomery counties out and about, shopping for supplies to keep them safe on the roadways.

Daniel Smith isn’t taking any chances with snow forecasted in Bucks County Thursday. Smith stopped at a Doylestown hardware store to stock up on a bag of magnesium chloride.

"It’s for the house. I want to ne prepared, just in case. I don’t want to fall on my bum," Smith said. "I’ll put it out tonight and a little tomorrow morning. I’ve been out all afternoon. Just doing a little grocery store shopping before I got here."

Hardware stores across the two counties reported increased traffic, purchasing shovels, salt and ice scrapers and other winter items.

Plymouth Meeting resident Rich Knowlton was looking for a new snow blower. "I’ve been looking for a few weeks. I have a large one at home, just a little too big to maneuver."

He says he still have plenty of salt left over from last year, along with his tried-and-true shovels. "They’re old shovels, favorites, that I don’t want to get rid of."