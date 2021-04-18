Budweiser gives free beer for COVID-19 vaccine, following Sam Adams, Krispy Kreme giveaways

Vaccine recipients have yet another reason to celebrate.

Like several other companies, Budweiser is giving away freebies to people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the beer brand -- which is owned by Anheuser-Busch -- announced that it will be giving away free beer to vaccine recipients in an ad starring its signature Clydesdales and a puppy.

"We can’t wait to see our buds," Budweiser said in the commercial. "But when we do, let’s do it safely."

The company added: "Your first round’s on us if you’ve been vaccinated."

Advertisement

According to the giveaway rules, fans just have to show that they’ve been vaccinated by uploading a picture of their "I got vaccinated" sticker, their bandage from the shot, or a selfie from their vaccination site on ABeerOnBud.com before May 16.

Budweiser will give away 10,000 $5 virtual debit cards to verified entrants.

Entrants have to be over 21 and residents of Alabama, California and Texas are not eligible, according to the rules.

Budweiser isn’t the only company giving away freebies, though.

Earlier this month, Samuel Adams -- owned by Boston Beer Co. -- announced that it would also be giving away money for beer to people who have been vaccinated until May 15.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Fans who want to participate have to post a picture of their vaccine sticker or bandage on social media with the hashtag #ShotForSam and the company will send them $7 through Cash App.

Krispy Kreme is also giving away free doughnuts to vaccine recipients.

Unlike Sam Adams and Budweiser’s giveaways, Krispy Kreme promised that customers who show their vaccine cards can get a free doughnut every day for the rest of 2021, FOX Business reported last month.

Though the company was criticized for promoting unhealthy eating habits, especially during the pandemic, Krispy Kreme defended its decision.

"Like many sweet treats, Krispy Kreme Doughnuts are an occasional indulgence best enjoyed in moderation. And we know that’s how most of our guests enjoy our doughnuts," a spokesperson previously told Fox News in a statement.

"We’re certainly not asking people to get a free Original Glazed doughnut every day, we’re just making it available through the end of the year – especially given that not every group is eligible to get vaccinated yet – to show support to those doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," the spokesperson added.

For more, go to Fox News.