Bullets hit vehicle with father, daughter sitting inside in North Philadelphia

A terrifying moment for a father and his daughter when several bullets struck their windshield over the weekend.

Police say two suspects opened fire on them as they parked on North 11th Street in North Philadelphia around 5 p.m. Sunday.

"I thought I heard fireworks," the father said. "Come to find out it was gunshots."

He described the moment of fear while dodging bullets with his daughter.

"My daughter started crying, so I told her to duck down, and when she ducked down I grabbed her and went into the house."

MORE HEADLINES:

Luckily, neither were injured during the shooting.

"This is the first time actually I had shots fired at us… for no type of reason," he said. "So my main concern was her."

Police say bullets also hit two other vehicles and a nearby house.

It's unclear what caused the shooting, but both suspects were seen fleeing the scene.