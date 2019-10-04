Burlington County family prepares for 'Mount Holly Pumpkin Festival'

One Burlington County family is getting into the Halloween spirit. Every year, they pull out all the stops for their annual pumpkin festival.

There was plenty to keep neighbors warm on Clifton Avenue in Mount Holly on the chilly fall Friday evening.

Jackets, blankets, propane heaters, even a fire as they roast marshmallows and watched "The Amityville Horror". None of that heat compares to the warmth of the hearts of Rich and Deanna Denisar.

Rich took a month off of work to begin transforming his home into a Halloween wonderland. Last year's pumpkin festival drew 3,000 people. People carved their own pumpkins and made family memories.

Rich wonders why neighborhoods everywhere aren't doing this.

"It doesn't have to be just our street. I want it to be everybody's street and if anything we try to be an example for other people to be the same way," he said.

As if 16 years weren't enough, they decided to start early this year with scary movies on Friday and Saturday nights leading up to the festival that will begin with pumpkin carving starting Oct. 24. Rich and Deanna will purchase 1,000 pumpkins for the carving event.

Neighbors and visitors are once again impressed.

