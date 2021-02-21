Burlington County man shot and killed cousin during argument, prosecutors say

article

A Burlington County man is facing murder charges after prosecutors say he fatally shot his cousin during an argument on Friday night and drove him to a nearby hospital.

Officers from the Pemberton Police Department were dispatched to a home on the 400 block of Garden Avenue just after 9 p.m. for reports of a man bleeding profusely.

Responding officers were told 29-year-old Antwian Warthen drove his cousin Horace Warthen to Capital Health at Deborah for treatment. Police were later told Horace Warthen, 39, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Antwian was found by police 30 minutes later walking in a neighborhood near the hospital, according to a Sunday press release. An investigation revealed the two men were arguing inside Antwian's home when he shot and killed Horace.

Antwian Warthen has been charged with first-degree murder and weapons charges. He is being held in Burlington County jail pending a detention hearing.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter