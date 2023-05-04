Burlington County residents sound off about loud Philly parties keeping them awake

It may look quiet on the Delaware River Thursday evening, but residents who live in the river towns of Palmyra, Riverton and Cinnaminson know peaceful nights are few and far between.

Residents like Anne Smith came out to the Palmyra Community Center to hear what’s being done about the pumping, the bumping, thumping noises coming from impromptu public boom parties happening across the river in Philadelphia at all hours of the day.

"It goes all day. It will start at 7 in the morning and go until 6 the next morning," Smith stated.

City leaders from three South Jersey towns, along with representatives from the City of Philadelphia listened to residents and tried to come up with plans to shut down the illegal parties.

"They start all hours of the day or night. Rain. Snow. We get no break anymore," Cinnaminson Police Chief Richard Calabrese stated.

The problem – the parties are a cat and mouse game moving from place to place along the riverbanks in the city’s 15th District. Although signs are posted in public parks, some say Philly’s noise ordinance is being ignored because of bigger problems.

"Pressure on the Philadelphia officials to start making some changes. To start putting some meat in enforcement. It’s a slow process," Philly resident Greg said.

The city told residents they’ll lean on the city’s next mayor for help. But, for some who have been fighting this fight for years, they wonder if they’ll ever get a good night’s sleep again.

"I’m hoping it gets enforced a little more," Palmyra Mayor, Gina Ragomo Tait, said. "That they can get a couple of night’s sleep. I can lose one night’s sleep a week, but not four or five."