Residents along the Delaware River fed up with loud music

Residents who live along the Delaware River are fed up with loud music at all hours of the night.

Dawn Prince says she never wished for rain but lately. she says that's what it takes to get a good night's sleep and prevent the noise of loud music.

Many South Jersey towns along the Delaware River deal with it and not just when the lights are out.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 it has been an issue for three years now. The sound carries across the river from miles away in various Philadelphia parking lots.

In recent weeks, neighbors followed the sound and took videos in the Jetro tailgating lot off of South Darian Street by the stadiums.

A spokesperson for the city says they were aware that "boom cars" were a nuisance for residents last summer and police got involved.

Advertisement

In a statement, the city spokesperson, "As you can imagine the way the sound carries and mobile nature of the vehicles make it difficult to nail down the precise location and enforce our sound ordinance."

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP