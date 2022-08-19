Burlington County youth pastor indicted for online child sexual exploitation

A youth pastor in Burlington County has been indicted for online child sexual exploitation.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Sean Higgins, of Palmyra, forced underage boys to send him inappropriate pictures and videos on social media.

Sean M. Higgins (Burlington County)

Higgins is accused of committing the crimes in 2020, while serving at Harbor Baptist Church, in Hainesport.

He’s been in the Burlington County Jail since October 2020.