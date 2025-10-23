Bus driver fatally struck after 2 school buses crash in Newark: police

The Brief A fatal crash involving two school buses occurred Thursday morning at Gauger-Cobbs Middle School in Newark. A 54-year-old bus driver from Wilmington died after being struck by a second bus. No student injuries have been reported, and the investigation is ongoing.



A tragic incident unfolded at Gauger-Cobbs Middle School when a school bus accident led to the death of a bus driver.

Investigation into the fatal crash

What we know:

On Thursday morning, an IC 300 school bus parked in the drop-off lane was struck by a second bus, resulting in the death of a 54-year-old driver from Wilmington.

Police say the second bus, driven by a 53-year-old woman from New Castle, drifted forward for unknown reasons.

The buses were carrying 48 students at the time of the crash, but fortunately, no student injuries have been reported.

The parking lot was closed for about four hours as authorities investigated and cleared the scene.

Support is available for those affected by this incident.

What you can do:

Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov

The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation.

They are seeking information from anyone who witnessed the crash or has relevant details.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of why the second bus drifted forward remains unclear.