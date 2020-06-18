Business booming in Haddonfield as stores reopen after shutdown

Businesses are reopening after a three-month-long shutdown in Haddon Township, New Jersey.

Cathy Kaplan, owner of Home on Haddon in downtown Haddonfield, is breathing a sigh of relief.

"I just didn’t know if people were gonna come back," Kaplan told FOX 29. "I cry when I think about it when I talk to my customers that come in I’m just so grateful."

Her customers are showing up in a big way. She even took to social media to show her appreciation.

Kaplan's not alone, several small business on King’s Highway — like Meraki Market— say they’re positively overwhelmed since opening their doors on Monday.

"We didn’t have a chance to eat, to sit, and it was just the best to see our customers and community and thank them in person," owner Madison Ramirez said.

Shopping looks different with masks, sanitizer, and disinfectant.

"We are allowing people to try on clothing and then strict protocol of quarantining clothing and steaming before places back on the floor", Sole Active store associate Melissa Kent said.

Sole Active and neighboring businesses are not taking any chances because the plan is to be here for good.

