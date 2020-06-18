Shopping malls to reopen in New Jersey later this month

article

New Jersey will reopen retail shopping malls later this month with new guidelines in place, Governor Phil Murphy announced Thursday.

Indoor portions of retail shopping malls will be permitted to reopen on Monday, June 29.

When stores reopen, shoppers will still be required to wear masks and businesses will be limited to 50% capacity.

Restaurants located inside the malls will be able to proved take-out service, or outdoor dining options where possible. Food court seating will remain closed.

Theaters and arcades will also remain closed.

Earlier this week, New Jersey entered Phase 2 of their reopening when they resumed outdoor dining, in-person retail, and reopened child care centers.

Advertisement

On Monday June 22, personal care businesses like hair and nail salons, spas, barber shops, and tattoo parlors will be allowed to reopen.

All personal care services must be by appointment only, and all customers and staff will need to be screened for symptoms.

Murphy lifted the statewide stay-home order last week, but said residents would still have to abide by limits of not more than 50 people indoors and up to 100 people outside.

New Jersey is among the worst-hit states by the virus, with a death toll with 168,000 total cases and 12,800 deaths.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP