Business owners on South Street demand larger police presence following deadly mass shooting

Business owners on South Street are demanding retooled security measures from the Philadelphia Police Department in the wake of deadly mass shooting that erupted along one of the city's most popular thoroughfares.

Authorities say just before midnight a fight between three men escalated to gunfire that left three dead and wounded nearly a dozen others. Two people that police believe fired shots have been arrested and sources say police are searching for at least two others.

Philadelphia police say they were operating with increased patrols on South Street last Saturday night in anticipation of large crowds. Videos that circulated on social media show the crowds growing large and the rowdiness increase.

Business owners along South Street are used to crowds, especially during the warmer months, but some believe police were ill-prepared to manage the sheer volume of people on the street last weekend.

"South Street was a lot crazier than normal," said Samantha Shaw who owns an eatery on South Street. "I think it's kind of a no-brainer to know that things could happen, be prepared, but they're not."

Ron Dangler, owner of Dobbs on South, says when he found out about the shooting he ran outside to help the wounded at his doorstep. He believes that police need to be more proactive.

"They don't do anything when its at 1, 2, & 3 they wait for it to get to level 10 before they have to do something," Dobbs said.

Executive Director of South Street Headhouse Business District Mike Harris said he talks with police constantly and his association is determining immediate safety needs.

"What can be done in terms of sidewalk security, ATVs and dirt bikes, in terms of crowd control," Harris said.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Police Department said it's re-evaluating its South Street safety plan.