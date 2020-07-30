Businesses continue to struggle amid coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic sent the U.S. economy plunging by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate last quarter and is still inflicting damage across the country, squeezing already struggling businesses and forcing a wave of layoffs that shows no sign of abating.



The economic snapshot of what’s going on around the country can be seen in the empty storefronts on State Street in Media, Delaware County.



Desirea Flynn lost her job as a dental assistant back in March. She’s still out of work like millions of others unemployment is now her only lifeline.



"I have to figure something out and if we don’t have second stimulus and I don’t figure something out. I don’t know what I’m going to do," Flynn said.



Fergy’s Salon has been a fixture in Media. Three days after her 30th anniversary, she had to shut down it hasn’t been the same since.



“I’ve been in the same space for over 30 years. I have four more years on my lease I’m not sure what to do," Cheryl Ferguson said.



Next door, the “willow" behind Willow’s Garden Cafe is feeling the effects of the economy quite literally.

“It will be more just me, working harder, longer hours for the same amount of money and that will be harder on my home life, my body, " Willow Culbertson said.



