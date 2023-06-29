Businesses impacted by I-95 collapse bouncing back: 'It's definitely been busier'

Businesses impacted by the fiery collapse of Interstate 95 earlier this month say they are starting to see normal volume of customers again following the highway's expedited reopening.

Alison Korbik, Catering Manager at Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse, told FOX 29 that business has "definitely been busier" since the once cratered overpass was repaired with an innovative fix.

Investigators say on the morning of June 11 truck driver Nathan Moody, 53, was navigating a curve on the Cottman off-ramp when his tanker truck overturned and caught fire.

Soon, the southbound stretch of the highway collapsed, killing Moody and miraculously sparing other motorists and bystanders on the heavily trafficked artery of highway.

The collapse spiraled traffic into chaos, with ever-changing detours and reroutes designed to navigate motorists that sometimes sent motorists into unfamiliar parts of the city.

Nearby businesses, like Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse and Sharkeys Grill and Ale House, had their customer bases stunted by having a main route to the restaurants severed.

"We did have a lot of people come during that time and say that they weren't going to come here because of the closure even though there were other ways to get to us," Korabik said.

Pennsylvania state leaders, together with the federal government, worked around the clock and concocted a plan for a temporary fix that would ensure the safe reopening of I-95.

Meanwhile, businesses that weren't impacted by the collapse showed some neighborly hospitality by promoting the businesses that were feeling the pinch.

"If you're nearby and it's on your route, stop on in, you know, show the love that you show us to them," Baiely Harvey from Sharkeys Grill and Ale House said.

Workers backfilled the cratered highway with chunks of recycled glass aggregate and paved overtop to reopen the highway two weeks after the devastating collapse.

While businesses are starting to see their customer base return to normal volume, some remain weary about the expedited fix to the highway.

"I think some people are maybe nervous to drive over even though it’s fixed," Korabik said. "I have heard that from several people."

Questions still remain unanswered about the deadly crash and collapse, even after the National Transportation Safety Board shared its preliminary report on Thursday.