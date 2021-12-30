Calls to cancel New Years Eve celebration in Times Square

Even as COVID cases rise, preparations continue in Times Square for the most famous New Year’s Eve celebration in the world.

On Thursday, organizers will test the bedazzled ball. A day earlier, they checked on the airworthiness of the confetti.

The modified celebration is moving ahead despite a call from City Councilman Mark Levine, who chairs the health committee, to cancel it as other cities like Rome, Paris, and Tokyo have done. Levine and others fear that it could become a superspreader event.

COVID already forced LL Cool J to cancel his performance. Chloe also canceled, although she hasn’t commented on why.

Shortly after the ball drops, Eric Adams will be sworn in as the city’s 110th mayor in Times Square. Adams had planned to have an inauguration ceremony at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn Saturday night but canceled it because of rising COVID cases. Adams says he will hold it at a later date.