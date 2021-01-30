Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Berks County, Eastern Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Western Montgomery County, Northwestern Burlington County, Southeastern Burlington County, Ocean County
5
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Western Chester County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Salem County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 PM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Carbon County, Monroe County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 3:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 AM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 7:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 AM EST, New Castle County

Camden County COVID-19 vaccine center to close for impending snowstorm

By
Published 
Camden
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Camden County COVID-19 vaccine center to close for impending snowstorm

FOX 29's Lauren Dugan has more on Camden County vaccine center closing for the impending snowstorm.

CAMDEN, N.J. - The expected snow is forcing some vaccine clinics to shut down operations next week. Camden County’s vaccine center says they will be closed Monday and Tuesday, and have already rescheduled over 500 patients for new appointments Wednesday. 

"We hope that we get as much vaccine as possible and we get it into as many people as possible," said Dan Keashen, a spokesperson for Camden County. "We will have plenty of capacity to do everyone and make sure all those appointments are accounted for." 

On Saturday, the vaccine center gave one thousand patients the booster against COVID-19. Among them, it was Diane and Donald Wilson’s lucky day. 

"I’ve been waiting for this," said Diane Wilson. "I’ve been so afraid of getting the virus." 

The couple drove an hour from their home in Ocean City to the Camden County vaccine center in Blackwood, New Jersey. Diane thought she made the appointment online but it never went through. The determined duo waited until the end of the day hoping there were any extra doses. 

"So we sat out in the parking lot for an hour and a half waiting and finally they called us and said come on in," Donald said.

Donald’s daughter is one of those people originally scheduled for the shot on Monday. He says she was a little frantic over the news.

"What am I going to do? I said well you are gonna do what they tell you to do. There’s no way they are going to have this thing open Monday." 

MORE: Winter storm warnings issued as nor’easter expected to bring snow to region

It’s a big undertaking to secure an appointment, wait for the shot, reschedule, and come back for dose two. But as you exit, patients write reasons why it’s all worth it. Donald and Diane say their reason why is looking forward to more lucky days like this: "Because he’s got issues and I got issues so this feels good." 

It’s important to note the vaccine center is not open for walk-ups. To schedule your appointment call 856-225-5128. 

If you have plans to get the vaccine early next week, make sure to call your clinic, as plans could change with this storm.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter