Camden County COVID-19 vaccine center to close for impending snowstorm

The expected snow is forcing some vaccine clinics to shut down operations next week. Camden County’s vaccine center says they will be closed Monday and Tuesday, and have already rescheduled over 500 patients for new appointments Wednesday.

"We hope that we get as much vaccine as possible and we get it into as many people as possible," said Dan Keashen, a spokesperson for Camden County. "We will have plenty of capacity to do everyone and make sure all those appointments are accounted for."

On Saturday, the vaccine center gave one thousand patients the booster against COVID-19. Among them, it was Diane and Donald Wilson’s lucky day.

"I’ve been waiting for this," said Diane Wilson. "I’ve been so afraid of getting the virus."

The couple drove an hour from their home in Ocean City to the Camden County vaccine center in Blackwood, New Jersey. Diane thought she made the appointment online but it never went through. The determined duo waited until the end of the day hoping there were any extra doses.

"So we sat out in the parking lot for an hour and a half waiting and finally they called us and said come on in," Donald said.

Donald’s daughter is one of those people originally scheduled for the shot on Monday. He says she was a little frantic over the news.

"What am I going to do? I said well you are gonna do what they tell you to do. There’s no way they are going to have this thing open Monday."

MORE: Winter storm warnings issued as nor’easter expected to bring snow to region

It’s a big undertaking to secure an appointment, wait for the shot, reschedule, and come back for dose two. But as you exit, patients write reasons why it’s all worth it. Donald and Diane say their reason why is looking forward to more lucky days like this: "Because he’s got issues and I got issues so this feels good."

It’s important to note the vaccine center is not open for walk-ups. To schedule your appointment call 856-225-5128.

If you have plans to get the vaccine early next week, make sure to call your clinic, as plans could change with this storm.

