Camden County detective recovers from successful transplant surgery after stage 4 kidney disease diagnosis

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Camden County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Camden County detective recovers from successful transplant surgery

A Camden County police detective in need of a kidney has a new chance at a healthy life after a transplant Saturday.

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - A Camden County police detective in need of a kidney has a new chance at a healthy life after a transplant Saturday.

Sean Miller was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney disease in September 2021. In January, his kidney functions were less than 10 percent and he was in desperate need of a kidney donor.

Miller’s successful transplant surgery happened Saturday. His wife, Michelle, said the donor was a first responder from Maryland who recently passed away.

She went on to say Sean is doing well, and is already moving without assistance.

Related

Donor sought for Camden County detective diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease
article

Donor sought for Camden County detective diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease

With a kidney functioning at less than ten percent, a 24-year Camden County detective needs the public's help in finding him a donor after being diagnosed with stage four kidney disease.

Sean has been with the Camden County Police Department for 24 years, starting in patrol, then transitioning to the narcotics unit. He eventually landed as a homicide detective.

Wishing Sean all the best as his recovery continues.