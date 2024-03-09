Camden County detective recovers from successful transplant surgery after stage 4 kidney disease diagnosis

A Camden County police detective in need of a kidney has a new chance at a healthy life after a transplant Saturday.

Sean Miller was diagnosed with Stage 4 kidney disease in September 2021. In January, his kidney functions were less than 10 percent and he was in desperate need of a kidney donor.

Miller’s successful transplant surgery happened Saturday. His wife, Michelle, said the donor was a first responder from Maryland who recently passed away.

She went on to say Sean is doing well, and is already moving without assistance.

Sean has been with the Camden County Police Department for 24 years, starting in patrol, then transitioning to the narcotics unit. He eventually landed as a homicide detective.

Wishing Sean all the best as his recovery continues.