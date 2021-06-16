Camden County Girl Scout earns top honors after selling nearly 2,000 boxes of cookies

It’s been a tough year, but the pandemic didn’t stop one South Jersey Girl Scout. She sold more than 1,900 boxes of cookies, which was enough to get her onto the scout’s list of elite cookie entrepreneurs.

"I’ve been doing this since Kindergarten and I’m a junior in high school, now," stated Shayne Ventura.

Ventura, now an Ambassador in the Girl Scouts, has not just been in the organization for more than a decade, she’s excelling.

This year, she’s been able to add one of the most prestigious honors in Girl Scouts to her resume by selling nearly 2,000 Girl Scout cookies.

"I’m one of the top 10 Girl Scout cookie sellers in all of central and southern New Jersey and it’s an awesome feeling," Ventura remarked proudly.

Ventura got 11th place a couple of years ago, so she was motivated to crack the top 10 this year, a challenge made more difficult by the pandemic.

"Towards the middle end of the sale, we were allowed to start selling outdoors again. We picked up a lot of booths outside of the mall, outside of Lowe’s, places like that and we were able to take on more cookies and keep selling those," Ventura explained.

Along with the honor of the top 10, Shayne was also presented a pearl, a high form of recognition in honor of the Girl Scouts founder.

"Once you reach that milestone of being Top 10, you receive a necklace and every year that you’re a part of the Top 10, you get to add another pearl to it," Shayne said.

"So, how’s it feel to get your first one?" asked FOX 29’s Marcus Espinoza.

"It’s absolutely awesome! It’s so, so cool!" exclaimed Shayne.

Mom Krista Ventura couldn’t be prouder of her daughter.

"To finally reach that point and she’s a junior in high school, one more year left, it’s like the icing on the cake," Krista commented.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter