Camden County officials warn of scam targeting the elderly

Detectives in Camden County are warning residents about a coronavirus related scam that is targeting the elderly while they are quarantined after two households were scammed out of thousands of dollars.

According to the police, there have been multiple cases across various counties in New Jersey. Victims will usually receive a phone call from a person pretending to be a lawyer or another family member who says that they have a child or grandchild that has been arrested and needs to be bailed out of jail.

These victims are then instructed to collect cash from their bank accounts and wait at home where a bails bondsman will come and collect from them due to the coronavirus quarantine.

Acting Camden County Prosecutor, Jill S. Meyer said in a statement that a victim in Cherry Hill lost over $10,000 and another in Gloucester Township was scammed out of more than $25,000.

Investigators warn that if someone calls asking for bail money, you should make sure to ask what jail that family member is reportedly being held in, note the phone number that they are calling from and then hang up. You should then call the detention facility to confirm that your family member is being detained before making any decisions.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Alex Burckhardt at 609-789-7330, Gloucester Township Police Detective Sgt. Anthony Massi at 856-302-7052 or Cherry Hill Police Detective Anthony Sorrentino at 856-432-8825.

