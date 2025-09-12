Camden County police hold Metro Fun Night to unite families and police

The Brief The Metro Fun Night event was held at Eljah Perry Park in the Centerville section of Camden. It is meant to bring the community and law enforcement together. Similar events will continue into the fall.



Metro Fun Night serves as a meet-and-greet for the community and police.

What they're saying:

Evie Atkins enjoys some fun time with her son while racing against him in an inflatable maze.

"Good job. That was fun," she said to her son at the end of the race.

It is one of many things they did at the Camden County Police Department's Metro Fun Night at Elijah Perry Park this evening.

"It's something for the kids to do instead of being out on the streets," said Atkins, who brought along her two sons, aunt, and nephew.

"This is nice. The community coming together. You see all of the children, the adults," said Atkins’ aunt, Robin Fisher.

Police held the event to promote unity policing. It is the second one this summer and allows them to connect with families in a positive way.

"And not be scared of them and to get to know the police. A lot of them do not talk to the police because they do not like the police. But the police is out joining us. They on the train. It is nice," said Atkins.

Kids had so much to choose from including a train ride around the park.

"We've been on the train two times. We got our face paint," said London Davis who was there with her two friends.

There were several bounce pits. One kid inside showed off some of his athletic moves. Families also enjoyed more leisure activities like games, a petting zoo, and a long line for a pony ride.

"I played a lot and it's so fun," said Triumph McClean.

The night was not just for kids though. Adults also enjoyed the atmosphere.

"(What are you enjoying most so far?) The bubbles, the hoola hoop, the goats, the chickens, and the rabbits," said Deborah Person-Polk.

Captain Vivian Coley says it is also about supporting and strengthening families.

"We're registering people to vote, we have resources available, the Camden County Prosecutors Office for their resources. We have mentoring programs," she said. Captain Coley says the department has progressed from community policing to unity policing.

"Where we let the community lead the charge and tell us what the needs are in the community," she said.

Shakurah Green has a message for Camden Police who made this night happen.

"It's beautiful. Y'all did y'all thing and I appreciate it," said Green.