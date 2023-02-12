Camden County police investigate early morning fatal shooting of 38-year-old Camden man
CAMDEN, N.J. - A 38-year-old man was fatally shot in Camden in the early morning hours Sunday, officials said.
The shooting happened on the 1500 block of Pershing Street in Camden, Sunday morning, around 4:15, according to authorities.
Camden County police found the victim, identified as 38-year-old Dwayne Adkins, of Camden, in the street after someone shot him.
He was transported to Cooper University Medical Center where he died a short time later.
Officials urge anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact Detective Allison Dube-Smith at 609-575-6069 or Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947.