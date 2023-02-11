Multiple fires erupt at condominium tower in Cherry Hill

article

Several fire crews battled a blaze as flames erupted from the balconies of a condominium tower in Cherry Hill Saturday morning.

Officials say multiple exterior balconies caught fire at the Mark 70 Condominiums due to "improperly discarded smoking materials."

Firefighters were able to keep the fires from spreading to the interior of the high-rise, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was found to be accidental, according to authorities.

"Residents of our high rise apartment and condominium communities should be especially familiar with exit paths and be prepared to utilize stairs as elevators are often inoperable during fires," Cherry Hill Fire Department said.