Burlington woman, 34, shot and killed in Trenton, officials say

A 34-year-old Burlington County has been shot and killed in Trenton, Mercer County officials said.

Trenton police responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., near Prospect Street and West Hanover Avenue.

Officers found the 34-year-old woman, identified as Stephanie Vil, of Burlington, suffering with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trenton police are investigating, but say no arrests have been made. Police urge anyone with information regarding the fatal shooting to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at 609-989-6406. Additionally, information can be emailed at mchtftips@mercercounty.org.