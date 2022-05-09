Camden County to pay $10M to man paralyzed from police encounter

Camden County will pay $10 million to a man left paralyzed after an encounter with police eight years ago.

Xavier Ingram was 20 when he suffered the injuries after a foot pursuit in Camden. Ingram is now a quadriplegic.

He testified at a recent civil trial that officers held him down, stepped on his neck and didn't provide adequate assistance when he said he couldn't feel his legs.

Police contend Ingram was injured when he slipped and fell.

A recent trial ended without a resolution but the parties reached a settlement last week before a new trial was to start.

In a statement Monday, Camden County denied wrongdoing.