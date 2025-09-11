Camden family charged in murder, cover-up of missing Gloucester County man

The Brief A father, mother and their son are facing charges in the murder and cover-up of a missing man from Deptford. Everton Thomas, 41, is accused of fatally shooting Harold Miller, 48, at a property in Camden. Thomas fled to Canada after investigators found bloodstains inside the property and other video evidence.



A Camden man, his wife, and their son are charged with the murder and gruesome cover-up of a Deptford man who was reported missing last June.

What we know:

Investigators believe that Harold ‘Hal’ Miller was shot to death inside a property on the 2600 block of Baird Boulevard during the early morning hours of June 12.

Miller was reported missing after two days, according to police, and investigators later found his vehicle abandoned in Pennsauken.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed 41-year-old Everton Thomas exiting the Camden property and moving Miller's vehicle to where it was later found by police.

It's alleged that 41-year-old Sherrie Parker and Deshawn Thomas, 22, purchased a chainsaw, trash bags and cleaning supplies a short time after Miller's murder.

Investigators say that Everton and Deshawn were seen on surveillance footage making several trips to the dumpsters in the Tamarack Apartment community.

Everton Thomas, 41, Sherrie Parker, 41, Deshawn Thomas, 22.

They were also witnessed on video loading containers and trash bags into a vehicle before leaving Camden, according to police.

During a search of Thomas's residence, Everton was found in possession of a loaded firearm with a round in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine.

Investigators found suspected bloodstains in the residence that were confirmed to be from Miller through forensic testing.

A day later, police say Everton Thomas fled to Canada.

He was taken into custody on Monday while trying to re-enter the country aboard a commercial bus at the Port of Buffalo.

Sherrie Parker and Deshawn Thomas were also arrested on Monday by U.S. Marshals in Camden.

Miller's remains still have not been found.

What's next:

Everton Thomas has been charged with first-degree murder and second-degree desecration of human remains. He is awaiting extradition back to New Jersey.

Sherrie Parker and Deshawn Thomas are being held at Camden County prison on charges of second-degree desecration of human remains and evidence tampering.