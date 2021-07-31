Camden man confirmed to have West Nile Virus

article

A Camden man in his 60s has tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV) and subsequently died.

On July 16, the man was admitted to a local hospital displaying symptoms consistent with WNV.

Authorities say that following treatment, he was discharged to a local sub-acute care center where he later passed away. Laboratory testing returned positive results for WNV.

"West Nile Virus typically affects a small number of New Jersey residents each year, however the prevalence of the virus has been increasing recently," said County Health Officer Dr. Paschal Nwako. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family. The Camden County Department of Health is continuing to work with the Mosquito Commission to ensure that additional spraying and testing will be conducted in the area."

Symptoms of WNV include, but aren't limited to: fever, headache, altered mental status, and other neurologic dysfunctions.

WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, though 4 out of 5 who are infected do not feel symptoms. Only 1 in 50 develop serious illness.

