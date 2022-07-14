Camden pools, spray pools open, along with summer recreation program

Camden’s mayor made quite a splash along with resident kids Thursday as they announced pools and sprays pools opening across the city.

Mayor Victor Carstarphen said two public pools, including one at North Camden Community Complex and one at the Isabel Miller Community Center.

"It’s a great place for our kids, if they’re unable to get out of the city at any point in time, to go somewhere else. We’re providing this three to four times a week for them to come enjoy themselves and go home and relax and get ready for the next day to jump in the pool," Mayor Carstarphen said.

The summer recreation program also kicked off Thursday. People can enjoy a range of services, including the city’s community centers and the Roberto Clemente Gym.