Camden reports first homicide-free summer in 50 years

The Brief Camden reported zero homicides during the summer months for the first time in 50 years. Leaders credit a strong emphasis on building community relationships for the historic milestone. Camden was nationally recognized as one of the nation's most dangerous cities in the recent past.



Not long ago, Camden was nationally recognized as one of the nation's most dangerous cities. Now, it's reporting its first homicide-free summer in 50 years.

What we know:

Leaders in Camden believe that this historic milestone is a result of a sharp drop in crime in the often-embattled Delaware River waterfront community.

In June, the Camden Police Department reported its lowest number of violent crimes in the first six months of the year over the last 50 years.

Authorities credit several strategies with helping the city crackdown on crime and violence, including community-based initiatives that have helped strengthen the relationship between police and residents.

Featured article

"Growing up in this city and working as a police officer here, I don’t ever remember a time period where we went through the entire summer without a homicide," Camden Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said. "We still have miles to go and promises to keep to our neighbors throughout the city but make no mistake, this is a big deal and something to be recognized."

There have been eight homicides in Camden so far this year and seven of them have led to arrests, according to police data. Since this point last year, the department says there has been a nearly 50% drop in homicides.

"There is still more work to do, but Camden’s story proves the power of working together to build safer, stronger communities," Congressman Donald Norcross said.

What they're saying:

Camden Mayor Victor Carstarphen said Camden is the safest it's been in more than half a century due to the continued drop in crime.

"Safety is what allows our families to thrive, businesses to invest, and children to play outside without fear," Mayor Carstarphen said. "Our officers understand the importance of community engagement, and those efforts are resulting in transformational change in every neighborhood."

Echoing a similar sentiment, Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said a homicide-free summer seemed imaginable a short time ago.

"This is proof that when we work together, peace is possible," MacAulay said.

Local perspective:

Philadelphia, Camden's waterfront neighbor, is also reporting a drop in violent crime this year.

According to the latest data from the Philadelphia Police Department, there have been 163 homicides in the city this year – a 15% drop from this point last year.

The number of murders in Philadelphia have continued to remarkably drop since the city had its bloodiest year in 2021 with 562 homicides.