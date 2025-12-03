When do Pennsylvania ski mountains open in 2025?

Fresh powder has fallen, and the slopes are almost ready to welcome skiers and snowboards!

Find out below when your go-to mountain opens for the winter season.

What we know:

Some of the Lehigh Valley's most popular skiing and snowboarding slopes will open this week, while others are set to welcome visitors the following week.

Camelback – Dec. 5

Jack Frost/Big Boulder – Dec. 5

Blue Mountain – Dec. 11

Shawnee Mountain – Dec. 12

Other mountains – like Elk Mountain, Bear Creek, and Montage Mountain – have yet to announce when their slopes will open.

Local perspective:

Parts of the Lehigh Valley received their first significant snowfall this week, with plenty more to come this winter.

The FOX 29 Weather Authority has forecasted a modest winter for snow near Philly, but places to the far north will assuredly get plenty of powder.