Candlelight vigil held for woman killed in violent crash on Philadelphia street: 'She didn't deserve this'

The family of a woman who was killed by an erratic driver in a violent midday crash caught on camera gathered Friday for a candlelight vigil.

Julia Abraham, 78, was sitting inside her Mercury Mariner on the 700 block of Fairmount Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday when police say a stolen Jeep slammed into her car and five others.

Video of the crash shows the white Jeep crash into a parked light-colored sedan and continue on two tires into the Abraham's silver Mercury. The Jeep then tumbles down the street, leaving a trail of debris, as people inside a nearby business rush outside to help Abraham.

Police say she was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she died a short time later. The driver of the Jeep managed to elude police on foot, according to investigators.

"We have to bury my grandmom because somebody wanted to do crazy things," Zakeysha Hall said. "She's all we had, we're suffering, we need her."

Two days after the deadly crash, family members gathered for a tearful vigil. The name ‘Julia’ was spelled out with candles on the sidewalk and mourners released balloons in Abraham's memory.

"For her to live 78 years and then be in her car minding her business and just get swept off the road like that is ridiculous," Hall said.

Family members have started a GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $10k to help pay for funeral expense.

"I want to say if anybody out there has a heart, can turn themselves in because she didn't deserve this at all, she didn't deserve this," Hall said.