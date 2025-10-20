Canvas website down for students after AWS outage

article

The Brief Students across the country are reporting trouble accessing Canvas, the popular online learning platform. The outage is linked to an ongoing Amazon Web Services (AWS) incident affecting multiple systems. Engineers say they are working to restore service "as soon as possible."



Many college and K-12 students were unable to access assignments or course materials Monday morning as the learning management platform Canvas reported widespread connectivity issues caused by an Amazon Web Services outage.

As of 1:15 p.m., the "ongoing AWS incident" message is still present on the Canvas website.

What we know:

Canvas, owned by Instructure, confirmed the issue on its status page, citing "an ongoing AWS incident" as the cause of the disruption.

A message displayed to users shows an animated image of a damaged rocket with a note reading:

"Canvas is experiencing issues due to an ongoing AWS incident. We are working on recovering as soon as possible."

The outage began around 10 a.m. ET and has affected students and educators attempting to log in to Canvas dashboards or submit assignments.

How to track the Canvas outage

Amazon Web Services (AWS) — which hosts much of Canvas’s cloud infrastructure — is currently investigating the root cause of the issue. Updates are being posted on both the AWS Health Dashboard and Instructure’s status page.

When will it be restored?

Canvas engineers say recovery efforts are underway and will continue until full service is restored. Students and educators are encouraged to check status.instructure.com for real-time updates.