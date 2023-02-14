Cape May County corrections officer arrested for sexually assaulting juvenile girl, officials say

A 33-year-old corrections officer has been taken into custody for the sexual assault of a juvenile female victim in Cape May County.

Jonathan Perez, a corrections officer from the Cape May County Correction Facility, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault and related offenses.

Officials say Perez had been sexually assaulting the victim over an extended period of time, according to a report received on February 11.

Perez was arrested by New Jersey State troopers the next day, and has since been suspended without pay.