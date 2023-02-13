Students accused of using racist language on social media video expelled from Philadelphia school

article

A Philadelphia catholic school has expelled female students who were allegedly filmed using racist language in a video that spread on social media.

A spokesperson for St. Hubert Catholic School for Girls said the students were identified through an investigation that included the Philadelphia Police Department.

FOX 29 is not showing the video, but it allegedly shows students making racist comments and spraying something on another girl whose face is painted black.

"The young women who were responsible for this situation have been identified, and they are no longer members of this school community," a letter to families read.

The school did not specify exactly how many of its students were expelled, but they previously confirmed that three females were involved in the video.

The school is offering a number of resources for students and faculty in the wake of the troubling incident, including a training programs with the Anti-Defamation League.

"We welcome all members of our school to heal with us, under the mantle of St. Hubert and in the loving hands of God," a statement read. "We are working diligently, with faith and integrity, to begin the process of healing."