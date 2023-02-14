Shooting investigation underway at home in Reading

article

Police are on the scene of a shooting reported at a Reading home Tuesday morning.

A call came in to police from the 400 block of West Windsor Street, according to authorities.

SkyFOX was live as a corner home was taped off and emergency crews gathered around the front and back.

Police say medics were dispatched to the location, but no word on any injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.