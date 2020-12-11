Cape May family searching for specialized nurse to provide home care for infant daughter

A Cape May County family is hoping for a Christmas miracle to finally bring their family together after their search for a nurse for their 4-month-old daughter has been unsuccessful.

Abby has spent her first months on earth at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia after being diagnosed with central hypoventilation syndrome; a condition where involuntary breathing is not triggered.

Over two months ago, doctors cleared Abby to leave the hospital and finally make their family whole, but due to a shortage of nurses that has not happened yet.

A Cape May family is searching for a specialized nurse to provide home care for their 4-month-old daughter Abby.

Abby's parents, Dan Hamilton and Katelyn Bill, have been hoping to find a home care nurse with the specialized training necessary to care for their daughter.

They have reached out to several home health companies, including Bayada, in their desperate plea for help. Bayada passed along Abby's story to FOX 29.

"It's been difficult, it feels like we're never together as a family," Kaitlyn said. "Dan gets home from work and one of us has gone to the hospital to be with Abby. It's been really rough."

