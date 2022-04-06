A spike in car break-ins, catalytic converter thefts have South Philly residents exasperated

Car break-ins and catalytic converter thefts have driven one South Philadelphia neighborhood to its breaking point.

"We’re at wits end!" exclaimed Shawn Brown.

He has lived in the Pennsport area of South Philly for decades and says the thefts, break-ins and vandalism are out of control.

"Now within the past two weeks, three weeks they’re just breaking windows. Getting bricks and putting them through windows and nobody leaves anything in their car anymore. They’re not even taking anything," Brown explained.

According to the 3rd District Community Crime Bulletin with the Philadelphia Police Department, there have already been 31 auto thefts reported in just the last week alone, with 17 of those being catalytic converter thefts.

Councilmember Mark Squilla says he hears the concerns of his residents and he’s reaching out to police for a solution.

"Since we reached out from the weekend on, police have coordinated with major crimes auto squad, South Detectives and Third District Police. Also, the brass has approved overtime," remarked Squilla.

Police urge residents to file a police report if a car is broken into or damaged.

