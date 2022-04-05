Suspect wanted for burglary in Wissahickon, police say

article

Police are attempting to identify a suspect in a burglary they say happened in Wissahickon late last month.

Police say the suspect forced open a front door to the apartment complex on East Salaignac Street on March 22.

After this initial incident, the suspect was caught on video surveillance burglarizing two separate apartments, authorities say.

Police are asking anyone with information of the incident to contact them.

