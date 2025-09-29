Car with cracked front windshield wanted in deadly Philadelphia hit-and-run: police

The Brief Police are searching for a suspected hit-and-run driver accused of fatally striking a 77-year-old woman on Friday. Investigators believe the driver dropped off a female passenger shortly after the fatal crash. Police shared a photo of the suspect's vehicle with a cracked front windshield.



Investigators in Philadelphia are searching for a hit-and-run driver accused of fatally striking a 77-year-old woman on Friday night.

What we know:

Police were called to the intersection of 54th Street and Lancaster Avenue just before 5:30 p.m. for reports of a hit-and-run crash.

Investigators say 77-year-old Dorthea Cathell was struck and fatally injured by a black Infinity Q50 with a temporary Delaware tag on Lancaster Avenue.

After the deadly crash, police believe the driver reversed down Lancaster Avenue and dropped off a passenger at a pizza shop on 56th Street and Girard Avenue.

A photo of the suspect's vehicle shared by police on Monday shows heavy damage to the front windshield.

Investigators also called attention to the vehicle's cracked front bumper and grille, and damage to the hood.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts or the damaged vehicle is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.