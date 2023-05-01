Car crashes into building after hitting a path of vehicles in Strawberry Mansion, police say

Officials with the Philadelphia police and fire departments are on scene of a crash that left a path of destruction in Strawberry Mansion Monday night.

Crews are on scene at 30th and Diamond streets where police say a vehicle crashed into a line of cars before jumping a nearby curb and crashing into a multi-unit building.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson says the scene spans for several blocks and the extensive damage not only destroyed parked cars and damaged a building, but also knocked down a stoplight in its path.

Preliminary information suggests that the striking vehicle, which police believe to be a red sedan, got into an accident about a block away from the scene at 30th and Diamond streets.

The Department of License and Inspections are also on scene because officials say multiple people are displaced due to the damage to the building. L and I crews are working to get some residents back into their apartments, so they can at least get some of their belongings.

Crews are on scene at 30th and Diamond streets where police say a vehicle crashed into a line of cars before jumping a nearby curb and crashing into a multi-unit building.

Officials told Shawnette Wilson on scene that three people were taken to the hospital and treated for what are believed to be minor injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle was reportedly not on scene after fire officials told FOX 29 that the driver had already been transported to a local hospital before first responders even arrived. Officials say that person's condition is unclear.

No fatalities have been reported, and one officer even told FOX 29 that the scene actually looks much worse than it is, given the fact that no one was severely injured.

Investigators say they are not sure what caused the driver to spin out of control and crews are expected to remain on scene to clean up the debris that's lining several blocks.

Heavy gusts of wind are expected to affect the area overnight, so officials say they are concerned that debris could blow around. They are urging residents to stay clear of the area until the scene is safe and secure.